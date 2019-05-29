Home

POWERED BY

Services
DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
(440) 449-1818
Resources
More Obituaries for Vinton Mealy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vinton A. Mealy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vinton A. Mealy Obituary
Vinton A. Mealy, age 92, U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Clara (Goetz); dearest father of Roger (Carolyn), Diane Spence (Lucian) and Charlene Sammon (Shawn); devoted grandfather of David Mealy (Sarah), Robert Mealy (Sarah), Matthew Fiorucci, Nicole Kaiser, Brad Spence (Amanda), Nick and Kristy Sammon; great grandfather of 13; dear brother of Bob (Vi), Donna Pernicka and Dennis (Marge) (both deceased). Funeral Services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1 at the funeral home. Interment Whitehaven Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Hts., OH 44124, Friday 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Online guest book and condolences: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
Download Now