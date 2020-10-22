Viola M. Scott (nee Hunyak) age 88, beloved wife for 66 years of the late Richard (Szaraz); loving mother of Donald (wife Virginia), Robert, and Nancy Evans (husband David); devoted grandmother of Heather Davies (husband Justin), Megan Sines (husband Roger), Robert (wife Kathleen), Lauren McClearn (husband Michael), Eric Evans (wife Madison) and great-grandmother of Graham, Benjamin, Harper, Scarlett, Ruby, and one on the way; cherished daughter of the late John and Mary (nee Czier) Hunyak; dearest sister of the late John Hunyak; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Viola was born in Cleveland on December 26, 1931, and passed away on October 17, 2020. She was a resident of Richmond Heights for 58 years, previously of Willowick. She graduated from high school in 1950, and worked as a registered nurse for Huron Road Hospital. Viola was a long-time, active, and devoted member of St. Felicitas Catholic Church in Euclid. She also volunteered at Richmond Heights Hospital, was an officer of the Richmond Heights Garden Club, and a member of Richmond Heights Seniors. Besides gardening, Viola’s hobbies also included sewing, watercolor painting, cooking, canning and playing bridge and golf. She was a seasoned traveler, having visited Europe, Mexico, and Hawaii, and she enjoyed bus tours. Viola was a loving, positive, high-energy person. She was prayerful and devoted to her family and her faith. Viola was also very social with a keen sense of humor, and she will be missed by all who knew her.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Viola to The Up Side of Downs, 6533-B Brecksville Rd., Independence, OH 44131 or Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association (Transverse Myelitis), PO Box 826962, Philadelphia PA 19182-6962. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Anselm Catholic Church 12969 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland at 11 AM (Masks required, and Mass will be livestreamed at www.stanselm.org
, or visit the St. Anselm Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SaintAnselmChurch
.) Burial following at Crown Hill Cemetery.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Viola at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center Of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Monday morning 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com
.