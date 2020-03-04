Home

Viola Wilfong


1925 - 2020
Viola Wilfong Obituary
Viola Wilfong passed on March 1, 2020 and was born on February 20, 1925. Viola is survived by her sister, Leola Fenstermaker; and her children, Lonna Kuntz (Fred), Dianna Zalar, Johanna Bush (Larry); and son, Clarence Wilfong (Janene). Viola also has several nieces and nephews. There are 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Everett, George and John; her husband, Duane; daughter, Donna; and son, Duane. They are now together again. In accordance with Viola's wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. www.blessingcremation.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
