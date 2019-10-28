Home

McGorray-Hanna Funeral Homes
25620 Center Ridge Rd
Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 899-5356
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Violet Corrine Weinacht Obituary
Violet Corrine Weinacht was born on February 12, 1920 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Delisca and Robert Levesque. She attended Pawtucket High School and Rhode Island School of Design. Vi worked at Corning Glassware in Rhode Island before becoming a stewardess for American Airlines for one-and-a-half years, stationed in Chicago. In 1948, Vi married Bill Weinacht. They resided in Chicago and Baltimore before moving to Rocky River in 1968. During this time, she and Bill spent 25 winters in Boca Raton, Fla. Her last four years were spent in Breckenridge Village, Willoughby, Ohio. Vi was a member of the Cleveland Kiwi’s, an organization for retired flight attendants and served as Kiwi President for 20 years. She was also a member of Lakewood Country Club for 35 years, Five Seasons tennis club and St. Bernadette parish in Westlake. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, working crossword puzzles and was a fantastic cook. Violet was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Weinacht; her parents, Robert and Delisca Levesque; and sister, Yvonne Levesque Rehmke. Surviving relatives are daughter, Susan (Weinacht) McCarthy; son-in-law, Michael McCarthy; grandson, Patrick McCarthy; his wife, Elaine Rahbar; great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Isabelle (Rahbar); and her sister, Theresa Levesque Galipeau. Friends may call at The McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Westlake, 25620 Center Ridge Rd. (West of Columbia) Wednesday, October 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. Private Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cleveland Sight Center, 1909 E. 101st St., Cleveland, Ohio 44106 or at ClevelandSightCenter.org.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
