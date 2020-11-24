Violet F. Henckel, age 85, passed away November 19, 2020 in Eastlake, Ohio. She was born January 8, 1935 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania to Clarence Leroy and Mary (Koch) Soliday.Violet worked as a packer for Anchor Hocking Glass Company for many years. She was also a sales representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics. Violet enjoyed making beaded jewelry, and yardwork, especially her flowers. She loved spending time with all her family and friends.Violet is survived by her son, Rodney (Nancy) Henckel; daughters, Kimberley (Randall Inzano) Henckel-Inzano and Renee (Rodney) Ely; grandchildren, Angel, Michelle, Matthew, Melissa, Edward and Chad; great grandchildren, Kaden, Braylen, Kinsley, Brooklynne and Elle.She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Henckel in 2014; her parents; siblings, Jessie Soliday, Peggy Huber, Beverly Marker, Bobby Soliday, James Soliday, David Soliday and great great grandson, Timothy Michael Ferron.Private family services were held. A Celebration of Life for Violet will be held at a later time.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Violet’s memory be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.