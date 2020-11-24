1/1
Violet F. Henckel
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet F. Henckel, age 85, passed away November 19, 2020 in Eastlake, Ohio. She was born January 8, 1935 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania to Clarence Leroy and Mary (Koch) Soliday.Violet worked as a packer for Anchor Hocking Glass Company for many years. She was also a sales representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics. Violet enjoyed making beaded jewelry, and yardwork, especially her flowers. She loved spending time with all her family and friends.Violet is survived by her son, Rodney (Nancy) Henckel; daughters, Kimberley (Randall Inzano) Henckel-Inzano and Renee (Rodney) Ely; grandchildren, Angel, Michelle, Matthew, Melissa, Edward and Chad; great grandchildren, Kaden, Braylen, Kinsley, Brooklynne and Elle.She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Henckel in 2014; her parents; siblings, Jessie Soliday, Peggy Huber, Beverly Marker, Bobby Soliday, James Soliday, David Soliday and great great grandson, Timothy Michael Ferron.Private family services were held. A Celebration of Life for Violet will be held at a later time.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Violet’s memory be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved