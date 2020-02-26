|
Virgil R. Brittain Jr., 88, passed away peacefully Friday, February 14, 2020 at Hospice House, Cleveland, holding the hand of his only child, Bridget A. Brittain. He was born August 22, 1931, in Cleveland, he was the son of Virgil and Eva (nee: Miller) Brittain. On September 1, 1956 Virgil R. Brittain Jr. married Mercedes A. Holmes, his loving and devoted wife of 57 years. He was a Mentor resident and graduated from Mentor High School with many awards for Pole Vaulting and Track. In 1951, he volunteered for military service and joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict War (they enlisted him for eight years in active duty). He was stationed and served in Fairbanks, Alaska. He was educated and certified, specializing in Aircraft Hydraulic Mechanics, he received the National Defense Service Medal and was awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award at the rank of First Class Airman, entitling him to permanently wear the ribbon represented on his award as well as receiving many other Military Medals and U.S. Air Force awards. In 1959, he received his Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Air Force. After that, he worked as a welder and Senior Research Development Technician for TRW in Cleveland up until his retirement. He received his own U.S. Patents for the inventions that he created while working for TRW. As a second job, he worked for P.J. Holmes Plastering Company in Cleveland as a laborer. He was a member of St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church in Mentor. Virgil was a loving husband and father and his entire life revolved around his entire family. He enjoyed swimming, playing sports, shooting pool, playing cards, wood working, making stained-glass and spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Virgil is survived by his only child, Bridget A. Brittain, of Mentor; sister, Deloris Cleversy, of Perry; brother, Wayne Brittain, of Concord; and many nieces, nephews and god children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Brittain Sr., and Eva Brittain; and his wife, Mercedes Brittain (nee: Holmes). At Virgil's request there will be no calling hours or services. The family asks that donations be made in Virgil’s Memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192, donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020