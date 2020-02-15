|
Clarence Virgil Winland (8/11/1931-2/11/2020), 88, of Cleveland, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on February 11, 2020. He was born in St. Marys, West Virginia. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Katherine E. Winland, his son, Robert A. Winland, his father Samuel and his mother Dora and his siblings Joe, Ronnie, Middy, Patty and Shirley. He is survived by his siblings Harold (Wilma), Bob (Louise) and Betty (Butch), his children Karen Carroll (Donald), Tony Zidar, Virgil (Karen) Winland, Donna Winland and and Kenneth (Connie) Winland. He was the beloved grandfather of Mary Kay, Anthony, Lisa, Jennifer, Donna, Melissa, Terry, Dawn, Michael, Cody and Nick and great grandfather to Desiree, Ayden, Deanna, Alison, Jesse, Chad, Brandon, Latrell, Mateo, Nautica, Wilkin, Alexander, Hailey, Johnathan, Ava and Michaela.
Birdie loved working on cars in his free time, was an avid country music lover, and adored all his pets throughout the years especially Duke and Peppy.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in www.News-Herald.com on Feb. 16, 2020