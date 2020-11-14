Virginia “Ginny” Brent, of Newbury, passed away on November 12, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1943. Ginny enjoyed spending time with her family and was loved for her selfless service to others and her extraordinary cooking, especially her apple strudel.She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew; parents, Alois and Dorothy Sustar; brothers, Dave and Mark; and sister, Janis.Ginny is survived by her husband, Dennis; sons: Dave (Beth), Jake (Kerri), Pete (Nicole), Pat (Lori), and Tony (Katy); daughters Sarah (Dan) Sustin and Amanda (David) Novak; twenty four grandchildren; brothers: Don, Tim (Judy); sister Cathy (Tim) and many nieces and nephews.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 4-8pm on Tuesday November 17th , 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday November 18, 2020 11am at St. Helen Catholic Church, 12060 Kinsman Road, Newbury. Interment Munn Cemetery, Newbury.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ginny’s name to Maggie’s Place www.maggiesplace.org
Social Distancing and masks required at Visitation and Mass.
