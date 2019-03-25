|
Funeral service for Virginia A. Burns, 95, of Mentor, will be 7 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.Virginia passed away March 24, 2019. She was born August 21, 1923 in Camden, West Virginia.Virginia worked at the former TRW for many years, until she was laid off. She then went on to obtain her LPN from Willoughby Eastlake School of Practical Nursing and worked at Lake East Hospital for 22 years.Survivors include her daughter, Patricia A. Burns. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Burns Sr., in 1982; and her son, Robert H. Burns Jr., in 2005. Her siblings, Rachel Robinson, Lee Frame, and Jack Frame are also deceased.Burial 11 AM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Willoughby Memorial Gardens, 38650 Lakeshore Blvd., Willoughby. (Please meet at the grave, Section B)Family suggests contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park #300, Beachwood, OH 44122. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 27, 2019