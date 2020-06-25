Virginia "Ginny" Abruzzino (nee Davis), age 89, beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Gary (Beth), Dan (Debbie), and the late Frank (Becky); devoted grandmother of Kristin (Joe), Karrie, Heather, Kim (Rich), Frank (Heather), Greg (Brandy); and great-grandmother of Emilee, Olivia, Owen, Evan, Ava, Amelia, Logan, Mora, Dacey, Blaine, Adelynn, Annie, and the late Isaac; cherished daughter of the late William H. and Sylvia (nee McElfresh) Davis; dearest sister of Jack (Juanita), Shirley (Frank, deceased), Becky (Roger) and the late Betty (Alan, deceased), Martha (John, deceased), Billy (Annie, deceased), and Butch (Fran); treasured sister-in-law of Ginny, Patty, and Mickey (Linda); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Ginny was born on December 16, 1930, in Fairmont, WV, and passed away on June 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. She and her husband, Frank, began a family in Newbury, to which she was a resident for 69 years. Her involvement in the community extended from her 69-year membership in the Kiwanis Lake Women’s Club to her 50 years served at St. Helen Catholic Church. She loved serving her community and was proud to have run the kitchen at Longo’s for 20 years and cook for the Manor House for another 20 years. Her love for the community did not stop there. She would bake neighbors special treats whenever she felt it was just what they needed that day and buy candy for the cross-country teams, to which her husband, Frank, would pass out and get all the recognition. Although she loved her community, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her the most enjoyment in life.Ginny was there for everyone, and as her Parkinson’s progressively worsened, her son, Gary, was right by her side with assistance from caretakers, Char, Nikki, Erika, Gayle, Sue, Michelle, and granddaughters, Karrie and Kristin. Ginny was a wonderfully dedicated woman, and for that, she will be dearly missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Ginny to St. Helen Catholic Church, 12060 Kinsman Rd., Newbury, OH 44065, or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Helen Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. (MASKS REQUIRED). Burial following at Newbury Township Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Ginny at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Sunday 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.