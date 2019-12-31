|
Virginia Aleman Hoose, 70, of Painesville, passed away peacefully on December 29th, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband and four children, after a ten-year battle with Dementia. She was born on Halloween in 1949 in Edcouch, Texas to Jose Y. and Manuela (Tamez) Aleman. Virginia is survived by the love of her life, Michael J. Hoose Sr. who she was married to for over 42 years. Virginia will be forever loved and greatly missed by her children, Victoria (Adan) Gomez, Michael (Cierra) Hoose Jr., Kassandra Hoose and Justin (Ashleigh) Hoose; her grandchildren, Gavin, Viviana, Aidan and Jacob. “Vickie,” as her siblings would call her, was the beloved sister of Richard (Fela) Aleman, Hector (Gloria) Aleman, Enrique (Ida) Aleman, Florestela Fuentes, Roel (Alicia) Aleman, Alicia Godlove, Rojelio Aleman, Sylvia (Andy) Zamora, Noemi (Melecio) Rios and Rosa Elia (Joe L.) Aleman Serrano. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Kathy Hoose, who we are so grateful for as she spent so much time caring for her. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Joe Aleman Jr. Friends will be received 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville. Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio. Following the service, burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or plants, please consider contributing to the Virginia Aleman Hoose Scholarship Fund. The scholarship was created in 2017 at Harvey High School so others can further their education and change the world as she did. Virginia will be forever missed, but never forgotten by her family and all the lives she touched. GoFundMe: Virginia Aleman Hoose Scholarship, or mail checks directly to the Harvey High School Alumni Association, 200 West Walnut Avenue, Painesville, Ohio 44077 - check memo: Virginia Hoose Scholarship.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020