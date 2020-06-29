Virginia B. Marcenzo
Virginia B. Marcenzo (nee Ivancic), age 89, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away June 28, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on December 21, 1930, to the late Amelio and Helen Chickeno. She was a proud and loving wife mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by many all who knew her. Virginia was a devout Catholic. In her free time, she enjoyed watching sunsets and lake views. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Ken) Leinweber, Sherry Erwin, and Carol Ivancic; grandchildren, Jeni (Ryan) Wooldridge, Kristy Leinweber, Brendon and Craig Erwin and Dena Ivancic. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friend, Denny Jones. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 39 years, Angelo Marcenzo; siblings, Anne King, Earnest Chickeno, and Mary Kane. Family will receive friends and family on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at noon at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Interment to follow at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
