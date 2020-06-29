Virginia B. Marcenzo (nee Ivancic), age 89, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away June 28, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on December 21, 1930, to the late Amelio and Helen Chickeno. She was a proud and loving wife mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by many all who knew her. Virginia was a devout Catholic. In her free time, she enjoyed watching sunsets and lake views. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Ken) Leinweber, Sherry Erwin, and Carol Ivancic; grandchildren, Jeni (Ryan) Wooldridge, Kristy Leinweber, Brendon and Craig Erwin and Dena Ivancic. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friend, Denny Jones. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 39 years, Angelo Marcenzo; siblings, Anne King, Earnest Chickeno, and Mary Kane. Family will receive friends and family on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at noon at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Interment to follow at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.