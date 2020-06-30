Virginia B. Marcenzo (Ivancic), age 89, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away June 28, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on December 21, 1930, to the late Amelio and Helen Chickeno. Family will receive friends and family on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at noon at St, John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Interment to follow at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.