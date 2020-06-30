Virginia B. (Ivancic) Marcenzo
Virginia B. Marcenzo (Ivancic), age 89, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away June 28, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on December 21, 1930, to the late Amelio and Helen Chickeno. Family will receive friends and family on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at noon at St, John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Interment to follow at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. John Vianney Church
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Keshia Sellers
June 29, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
