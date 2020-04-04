News-Herald Obituaries
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Virginia B. (Bailey) McDowell

Virginia B. “Ginny” McDowell (nee Bailey), age 80, of Willoughby, entered into rest April 4, 2020 and was born on January 28, 1940 in Cleveland, OH.Virginia was the loving mother of David Drumm, Donald (DeAnna) Drumm and Shonna Govitz; devoted grandmother of Daniel (Tiffany) Drumm, Brionna Nolan, Shon Neal and great grandmother of Liam Drumm. She will be missed by many.Private Services to be held.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
