Virginia Cummings, 94, of North Port, Florida and Northeast Ohio, passed away on March 12, 2020. Virginia was predeceased by her parents, Jose and Dolores Cardona; her husband, Francis; her sister, Josette; her brother, Joseph; and her great-grandson, Sean; and great-granddaughter, Isle of Grace. She is survived by her sister, Louise; her son, Charles (Helene); her daughter, Marie (Tom Gibbons); her daughter, Michele; her daughter, Colette (Dan Ackroyd); her son, Frank; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. In many ways, she was ahead of her time and will be missed by us all. Funeral Mass for Virginia will be at San Pedro Catholic Church, North Port, Florida on March 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by Interment with Francis at Sarasota National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for Virginia and Francis is planned in Ohio for late Spring or early Summer. Date to be announced.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 26, 2020