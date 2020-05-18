Virginia Cummings
Virginia Cummings, 94, of North Port, Florida, and Northeast Ohio, passed away on March 12, 2020. Virginia was predeceased by her parents, Jose and Dolores Cardona; her husband, Francis; her sister, Josette; her brother, Joseph; and her great-grandson, Sean; and great-granddaughter,Isle of Grace. She is survived by her sister, Louise; her son, Charles (Helene); her daughter, Marie (Tom Gibbons); her daughter, Michele; her daughter, Colette (Dan Ackroyd); her son, Frank; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. In many ways, she was ahead of her time and will be missed by us all. Please join the family for the Celebration of Virginia's Life at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Rd., Madison, Ohio 44057, on June 27, 2020 at Noon.

Published in News-Herald from May 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
