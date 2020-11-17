Services for Virginia D. (Snider) Darnell-Gottke, 96, of Chardon Township, will be at 6 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 2-6 PM on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. There may be a delay to enter the funeral home due to occupancy limits.Mrs. Darnell-Gottke passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.Born February 9, 1924 in Greendale, OH, she was a longtime Logan, OH resident before moving to Lake County and later Geauga County more than 65 years ago.She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the American Legion Auxiliary and Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, all in Willoughby.Mrs. Darnell-Gottke was employed as an executive housekeeper at the former Sheraton Inn in Willoughby.Survivors are her children, Hubert Ellis (Sandy) Darnell, Donald Earl (Judy Aimes) Darnell, Debra Elizabeth Darnell and Robbin Suzanne Darnell; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and their families; brothers, Richard Snider, Robert (Norma Jean) Snider and Jimmy Snider. She also leaves her son-in-law, Peter Chapman, daughter-in-law, Lynn Darnell and many nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Hubert Darnell in 1990; her second husband, Charlie Gottke; her son, Charles Robert Darnell; her daughter, Lena Joanne Chapman, her sister, Barbara Jean Snider and brothers, Donald Earl and Glenford Snider.Final resting place will be in Shaw Cemetery, near Logan, Ohio on Saturday.