Virginia E. Pinkava (nee Marinko), 88, of Mayfield Hts., and more recently Chardon, died September 3, 2019 at UHHS Geauga Hospital in Munson Twp, Ohio.Mrs. Pinkava was born February 20, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio, the youngest child of Jacob and Angela Marinko. She was a proud graduate of Collinwood High School, where she played bass clarinet and cello in the bands and orchestras. She was also a talented pianist. She loved music and shared that passion with her children and grandchildren. Virginia was a successful real estate agent at Hugo Bouse Realty and Realty One, where she helped countless families find their perfect home. In her free time, she was an avid pinochle player, always ready for a good challenge.Virginia was very proud of her Slovenian heritage. As a child, she sang in Slovenian choruses in Cleveland. She enjoyed polka music and dancing the polka whenever she could. She was an active member of the Slovenian Genealogy Society International, where she started a program to record and preserve oral histories. She was a self-taught genealogist, and mentored many others interested in tracing their family histories. Virginia shared her love of all things Slovenian with her family. She made two wonderful trips to Slovenia to visit family and friends, and maintained many friendships across the sea.Most of all, she loved her family. They were everything to her. Nothing brought a smile to her face like time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Survivors are her children, Linda (Charles Hall) Silakoski, William (Kathy) Pinkava, and Richard (Julie) Pinkava; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her former son in law, Anthony Silakoski.Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, William Pinkava, her parents, Jacob and Angela Marinko, and her brothers, Fred Marinko and Jack Merrick. Her family imagines that they are all enjoying some polka music and exciting pinochle competitions together.A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8466 Mentor Ave. Mentor, OH 44060.Memorial contributions in memory of Virginia may be made to Slovenian Genealogy Society International, 6415 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44103.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019