Services for Virginia G. (Jobes) Crow, 95, of Concord Township, will be at 8:30 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Elder Marc Addison of The Church of Christ in Mentor will officiate at the service.



The family will receive friends from 6-8:30 PM on Wednesday, prior to the service.



Mrs. Crow passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.



Born November 4, 1924 in Littleton, WV, she was a longtime Euclid resident before moving to Concord Township 25 years ago.



She attended The Church of Christ in Mentor.



Survivors are her son, Ron (Marlene) Crow; grandsons, Ryan (Bri), Brent (Crystal), Jeremy (Olga) and Paul (Krissy) and great-grandchildren, Joe, Charlotte, Evan, Christian, Kyrsten and Jonathan.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred J. Crow in 1992. Her parents, George and Edith (Oliver) Jobes and siblings, Ben, Burl and Alma are also deceased.



Final resting place will be in Shriver Cemetery in Hundred, WV.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store