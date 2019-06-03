|
Virginia “Jean” Gesdorf, age 77, of Madison, passed away at home, surrounded by family after a brief and unexpected battle with cancer, Monday, June 3, 2019. Jean was born on December 26, 1941 to Dorothy (Williams) and Herbert Clemence in Cleveland. She married Donald Gesdorf on October 12, 1963. Jean was a real estate agent for 28 years. Before that, she worked for the Madison Board of Education. Jean was active in the community. She was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and her strong faith was a wonderful example for all to see. Jean will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her love of life. She was a true angel, and she will be so dearly missed.Jean is survived by her husband, Donald, of 55 years; children, Christine (Paul) Ciupa, Cathryn (Tony) Helton, Laurie (Paul) Kyser; grandchildren, D.J., Haley, William, Thomas, and John; sister, Nancy Mooney; niece, Melissa Batterbee; and nephew, Rick (Debbie) Mooney. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law Russell Mooney. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6345 Chapel Rd., Madison, OH. Final Resting Place will be North Madison Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192, in appreciation of the loving care provided to Jean in her last days. Online obituary and guest book at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 4, 2019