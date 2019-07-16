|
Virginia J. (Rasch) Rafert, age 96, of Mentor, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at home. She was born September 11, 1922 in Cleveland, OH. Mrs. Rafert was a homemaker. She graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor in Education Degree. Survivors include her children, Bruce (Donna) Rafert and Carol (James) Putka; grandchildren, Greg (Liz) Rafert, Jennifer (Jeff) Falco, and Jeff (Britt) Putka; great-grandchildren, Ridge, Zoe, and Leo. Preceding Virginia in death are her husband, James “Al” Rafert; parents, Walter and Rose Rasch; and brother, Robert Rasch. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Adam’s Parlor at Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the Chapel at Mentor United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH.Family requests contributions may be made in Virginia’s memory to Griswold Home Care, 1610 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 17, 2019