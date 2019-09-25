|
Virginia A. Jares (nee Suvak), age 86, of Eastlake, passed away on September 24, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on January 4, 1933 to the late Stephan J. Sr. and Marion Suvak. Virginia was proud to be a member of the Sultanas for many years. Virginia was a beloved wife of the late Edwin Jares for 35 years; a loving mother of James Jares, the late Joseph Jares, Karen Rys, John (Ann) Jares, Mary Oakes, Suzanne Thomason, and Raymond (Mary Ann) Mackura, like a son; a cherished grandmother of 16; a great-grandmother of 25; a sister of the late Stephan J. Suvak Jr., and Mary Jane Shaver; and an aunt, cousin, and friend to many more. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 35781 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095. Burial will immediately follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in Virginia's memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 26, 2019