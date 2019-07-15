Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
All Souls Cemetery
Virginia Kostelec


1925 - 2019
Virginia Kostelec Obituary
Virginia Kostelec, age 93, of Middlefield, passed away on July 12, 2019 at Briar Hill Health Care Residence.
Virginia was born October 21, 1925 to Virgil and Frances (nee: Krall) Kostelec in Cleveland. She spent most of her life in Richmond Heights.
Virginia enjoyed traveling, hiking with her father and socializing with her friends.
Survivors include her two sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Peter and Gilbert Kostelec.
A graveside service will be held at All Souls Cemetery on July 17, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 16, 2019
