Virginia Kostelec, age 93, of Middlefield, passed away on July 12, 2019 at Briar Hill Health Care Residence.
Virginia was born October 21, 1925 to Virgil and Frances (nee: Krall) Kostelec in Cleveland. She spent most of her life in Richmond Heights.
Virginia enjoyed traveling, hiking with her father and socializing with her friends.
Survivors include her two sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Peter and Gilbert Kostelec.
A graveside service will be held at All Souls Cemetery on July 17, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in The News-Herald on July 16, 2019