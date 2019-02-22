Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Freedom Assembly of God Church
5420 West Heisley Rd
Mentor, OH
View Map
Virginia Kovach Obituary
Virginia Kovach, age 94, of Kirtland, passed away February 14, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor. She was born May 15, 1924 in Sant’Agata, Sicily.Mrs. Kovach had worked as a mechanical engineer and she also was a former Rockette. She enjoyed dancing, feeding the animals in her backyard and spending time with her family.Survivors include her sons, Mark (Linda) Kovach and Dan (Denise) Kovach; grandchildren, Stacy Compton, Michael (Karen) Kovach, Michael James Kovach and Hannah Rose Kovach; and great-grandchildren, Presley and Jase.She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; son, Kim; parents, Sam and Josephine Pendola; and brother, Michael Pendola.A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Freedom Assembly of God Church, 5420 West Heisley Rd, Mentor, OH 44060.Contributions may be made in Mrs. Kovach’s memory to a .Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
