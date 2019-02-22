|
Virginia Kovach, age 94, of Kirtland, passed away February 14, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor. She was born May 15, 1924 in Sant’Agata, Sicily.Mrs. Kovach had worked as a mechanical engineer and she also was a former Rockette. She enjoyed dancing, feeding the animals in her backyard and spending time with her family.Survivors include her sons, Mark (Linda) Kovach and Dan (Denise) Kovach; grandchildren, Stacy Compton, Michael (Karen) Kovach, Michael James Kovach and Hannah Rose Kovach; and great-grandchildren, Presley and Jase.She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; son, Kim; parents, Sam and Josephine Pendola; and brother, Michael Pendola.A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Freedom Assembly of God Church, 5420 West Heisley Rd, Mentor, OH 44060.Contributions may be made in Mrs. Kovach’s memory to a .Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019