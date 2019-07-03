|
Virginia Lee Farren of Sherrills Ford, NC passed away on Friday morning, May 10, 2019.
Virginia was born on November 18, 1935 in Willoughby, Ohio, the daughter of the late Emmitt and Olive Hickok Harris, both of Willoughby, Ohio. Virginia was a graduate of Willoughby Union High School and Kent State University.
She spent most of her career in a clerical position at Reliance Electric in Mentor, Ohio.
Virginia is survived by her older brother, Eugene Harris; two younger sisters, Margie Harris-Bischoff and Ruth Harris. She was a devoted mother to her beloved children, Cathi Lewis (Steve), Darrell Farren (Pam), Christine Sheldon (Randy), and Jefferey Farren (Michelle).
A memorial service will be held at Riders Inn, 792 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077, Friday, July 5th from 1 to 3 p.m.
Published in The News-Herald on July 4, 2019