Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Riders Inn
792 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Farren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lee (Harris) Farren


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Lee (Harris) Farren Obituary
Virginia Lee Farren of Sherrills Ford, NC passed away on Friday morning, May 10, 2019.
Virginia was born on November 18, 1935 in Willoughby, Ohio, the daughter of the late Emmitt and Olive Hickok Harris, both of Willoughby, Ohio. Virginia was a graduate of Willoughby Union High School and Kent State University.
She spent most of her career in a clerical position at Reliance Electric in Mentor, Ohio.
Virginia is survived by her older brother, Eugene Harris; two younger sisters, Margie Harris-Bischoff and Ruth Harris. She was a devoted mother to her beloved children, Cathi Lewis (Steve), Darrell Farren (Pam), Christine Sheldon (Randy), and Jefferey Farren (Michelle).
A memorial service will be held at Riders Inn, 792 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077, Friday, July 5th from 1 to 3 p.m.
Published in The News-Herald on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.