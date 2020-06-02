Virginia M. Chapman
1934 - 2020
Virginia M. Chapman, age 85, of Perry, died on May 31, 2020, at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born on August 7, 1934, in Painesville to the late Jesse and Hazel (nee: Beech) Bailey. Virginia was a member of Perry Christian Church. She was very charitable and always gave to Hospice House and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She enjoyed traveling with her husband. She loved to swim and the water. She is survived by her husband, Theodore Chapman; daughter, Shelley Chapman; and second daughter, Kathy Kennedy. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Meskaukas, Betty Hull, and Marge Norman. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Perry Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
