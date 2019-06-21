Virginia M. Golding, 92, of Perry, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019. She was born July 30, 1926, to John and Allie (Katila) Hietanen, who preceded her in death. She also survived her siblings, Herb, Arline (Golding), Alice (Rayl), and Jerry. Virginia was blessed with a long life as the loving wife of Paul Golding. They were married in November of 1945. Paul preceded her in death in the year 2000. She was a loving mother to Susan (David) Salo, and Kenneth (Linda) Golding; grandmother to Damon (Holly) Salo, Jacob, Scott (Stacey), Kenneth and Meghan Golding. She was a great-grandmother to Shelly, Keith, Kammy, Alex, and Zachary; aunt to several nieces and nephews, as well as a friend to all. Virginia will be interred in Perry Cemetery beside her husband, Paul. Private arrangements are being made at the request of the family. We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of the staff members and volunteers at the Hospice of the Western Reserve who accompanied Virginia to her final journey. Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH, is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary