Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia M. Murch, 95, will be 9:30 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio (Please meet the family at church). Friends will be received 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22nd at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Virginia was born September 8, 1924 in Painesville, OH to Charles Angelo and Carmela (Tamburro) Guerra. She passed away December 18, 2019 at University Hospital in Cleveland. Virginia was a member of St. Mary Church and was a lifelong resident of Painesville. In her early years, she enjoyed working in the family business, Guerra’s Market, then working as a medical secretary for the Drs. MacDougall and later worked for the Painesville City Schools as a cafeteria aide. She enjoyed crocheting, making homemade jelly and pizza, and playing cards with friends. She was an avid Cleveland sports fan, especially the Indians. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Marcia (John) Swick and Jeanne Murch-Kangas; sons, Fred (Cathy) Murch and Brian (Joanette) Murch; grandchildren, Justin Swick, Brian (Jensine) Swick, Lindsay (Tim) Jankovic, Carly (Mike) Klima, Jessica Hall (Anthony Moorehead), Cheyenne Moore, Benjamin Murch; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers, Charles “Chuck” Guerra and Thomas (Janet) Guerra; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Anthony “Tony," Michael “Mike,” and John Guerra; sisters, Mary Covell and Angelina “Lena” Davis. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Mary Church, Painesville.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 20, 2019