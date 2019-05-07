|
|
Services for Virginia May (Thompson) Link, 95, of Willoughby, will be at 12 Noon on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The Rev. Kevin L. Guynn of Faith Lutheran Church will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon on Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home.Mrs. Link passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.Born November 18, 1923 in Cleveland, she has lived in Willoughby for the past 68 years.She was a longtime member of the former Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Mentor, and is now affiliated with Faith Lutheran Church in Mentor.Survivors are her children, William Link, David (Lisa) Link and Sandy (Tom) Rossman, and her grandchildren, Amie, Brian, Gail, Mary, Kristina, Gemmell and Kiera and their children. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Ethel and Arlene and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, in January 2008 and daughter-in-law, Linda Link in August 2008.Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township, following the service on Friday.
Published in News-Herald on May 8, 2019