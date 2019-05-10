|
Funeral Mass for Virginia R. (nee Karr) Dougherty, 95, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township. Fr. Fred Pausche will officiate the Mass. Mrs. Dougherty passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Nason Center in Willoughby. Born June 12, 1923, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 14 years, living in Mentor before moving to Willoughby. She was a member of Ss. Robert & William Church and St. John Vianney Church, enjoyed writing and was an avid reader. Virginia was the loving mother of Melinda G. (Joseph) Frabotta, Edward R. (Barbara) Dougherty Jr., Patrick J. (Sherry) Dougherty, and Jude F. (Rebecca) Dougherty; cherished grandmother of Joseph, Anne, Bradley, Christine, Lauren, Craig, Amanda, Melissa and Caitlin; great-grandmother of 11; sister of James (Fran) Karr and Barbara Johnston; sister-in-law of Theresa Karr; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward R. Dougherty; daughter, Anne Dougherty; parents, James and Cecelia (nee George) Karr; brothers, Robert and Paul Karr; and brother-in-law, Mickey Johnston. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions in her name are suggested to Poor Clares, 3501 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland, OH 44111, or Ohio Living Hospice at Breckenridge, 36851 Ridge Road, Willoughby, OH 44094. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 12, 2019