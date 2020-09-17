1/
Virginia R. "Jinny" Huffman
Virginia R. "Jinny" Huffman, of Verona, PA, died September 10, 2020 at AHN Forbes Hospital. Born and raised in Irwin, PA, she married James C. Huffman in 1949. They lived in Willoughby, OH for 30 years, raising four children. She ran Office Services at Lakeland Community College, taught, and coauthored a book. They retired to Hendersonville, NC, then to Homosassa, FL. She returned to Pennsylvania in 2018. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, James; and grandson, Benjamin H. Somerlot. She is survived by her children, Dale (Betsy) Huffman and Carol (Shirley) Huffman, both of Pittsburgh, PA, Gary (Kim) Huffman of Des Moines, IA, and Kristy (John) Somerlot, of Willoughby, OH; granddaughters, Jessica (Coy) Nesbitt of Waldorf, MD and Brittany (Ryan) Lachina of Mentor, OH; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. For more detail, please see full obituary at funeral home website.Professional Services Trusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd. (Blawnox, PA) www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in News-Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
