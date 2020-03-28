Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Yacobet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia (Leone Smiddy) Yacobet


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia (Leone Smiddy) Yacobet Obituary
Virginia (nee Leone – Smiddy) Yacobet, 93, of Mentor, died March 25, 2020 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord with family by her side. She was born March 12, 1927 in Italy.Virginia worked as a finisher at TRW for many years before her retirement. She was a member of St. John Vianney Church and the Mentor Senior Center. She loved honoring her heritage by spending hours cooking old world Italian dishes from scratch for family and friends. She enjoyed reading and playing cards with her friends.Survivors are her children, Sharon Bedwell, DeWayne (Lisa) Smiddy, David (Darlene) Smiddy, Alteria “Terry” (Alan) Eckert; grandchildren, Brandon Eckert, Raquel Smiddy, and Ryan Smiddy.She was preceded in death by her parents, Diamante and Alteria Leone; brother, Sabatino Leone; and her son in law, Don Bedwell.Private family services will be held in memory of Virginia with entombment taking place at All Souls Cemetery. A celebration of her life for all family and friends will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900Arlington, VA 22202, or to the 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -