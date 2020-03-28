|
|
Virginia (nee Leone – Smiddy) Yacobet, 93, of Mentor, died March 25, 2020 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord with family by her side. She was born March 12, 1927 in Italy.Virginia worked as a finisher at TRW for many years before her retirement. She was a member of St. John Vianney Church and the Mentor Senior Center. She loved honoring her heritage by spending hours cooking old world Italian dishes from scratch for family and friends. She enjoyed reading and playing cards with her friends.Survivors are her children, Sharon Bedwell, DeWayne (Lisa) Smiddy, David (Darlene) Smiddy, Alteria “Terry” (Alan) Eckert; grandchildren, Brandon Eckert, Raquel Smiddy, and Ryan Smiddy.She was preceded in death by her parents, Diamante and Alteria Leone; brother, Sabatino Leone; and her son in law, Don Bedwell.Private family services will be held in memory of Virginia with entombment taking place at All Souls Cemetery. A celebration of her life for all family and friends will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900Arlington, VA 22202, or to the 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020