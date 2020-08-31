A Mass of Christian Burial for Vivian (Chapin) Avril, age 91, of Painesville will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Bede The Venerable Catholic Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor with Rev. Timothy J. Plavac officiating. Family and friends will be received Friday, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Vivian was born May 15, 1929, in Cleveland to Joseph and Lillian (Brasington) Chapin. She passed away August 30, 2020, in Painesville. She was a dedicated homemaker. She married Anthony Avril on May 7, 1954. Vivian loved to go shopping, taking rides in the car, going out to eat, and spending time with her loving family and friends. Her bucket list included riding a motorcycle, a hot air balloon excursion, and going to Hawaii, which she did with her daughters and her best friend, Donna Trowbridge in 2010. Vivian is survived by her children, Joseph (Pamela) Avril of Canton, Ohio, John (Emi) Avril of St. Mary’s, GA, Phillip (Jan) Avril of Eastlake, Maggie Kimble of Painesville, Patricia Hunter of Akron, and Linda Avril of Wilmington, NC; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren; and son-in-law, Harold Farley. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Lorraine McCarthy; brothers, Joseph Chapin and Matthew Chapin; and her daughter, Lillian Rini. Memorials may be made in her name to a charity of your choice
. With respect to those around us, social distancing and the wearing of masks is required.