Vivian Delores "Bobbie" Phillips (nee: Adams) passed away November 27, 2019. The youngest of nine children of Owen Adams and Betsy Bowers, she was born July 3, 1925 in Canonsburg, PA. She graduated from Canonsburg High School and attended Lakeland College. She was a champion swimmer in her youth. Bobbie was a talented artist and avid golfer, enjoying competition with many friends in the ladies' leagues at Johnnycake Ridge, Blackbrook and other area golf courses. She was also very good at puzzles, enjoyed crosswords, and Scrabble games with friends. She worked at TRW and Reliance Electric in Euclid, and was a Realtor. She was a strong, fiercely independent and generous person who truly cared for her friends and family members. She donated to many charities and enjoyed sending unexpected gifts to friends and relatives. Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Betsy Phillips, of Kirtland, OH; son, Daniel Chicarella, of Banning, CA; nieces, Betsy Daugherty (nee: Adams), of Columbia, SC; Candace Kuhns, of Holdrege, NE, Georgia Fereza (nee: Spalla), of PA, Karen Hood (nee: Adams) of Titusville, FL; and great nieces and nephews. Passed on before her are husband, Wesley I. Phillips; and siblings, William S. Adams (Josephine), Lillian Mae "Dot" Adams McClain (John), Sarah "Cook" Adams Spalla (Lou), Owen Adams (Anna), Dorothy Adams Bissell (George "Tud"), Violet Adams Kuhns (Arthur), Francis "Frankie" Adams (Lois), Jean Adams Harris (Fred). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
