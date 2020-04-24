|
|
Vivian Lucille Barth (nee Carillon) entered eternal rest on April 21, 2020 in Wickliffe, Ohio. She was born to the late Walter and Irene Carillon on March 21, 1920 in Kenmore, Ohio. After the loss of her mother at birth, she was raised by her father, Walter, stepmother Emma Carillon (nee Southwood) and her beloved Aunt, Mabelle Ross (nee Carillon).Vivian married her loving husband of 66 years, James Ernest Barth, on July 21, 1940. She is survived by her three sons, Ross Barth (Jean Shannon), Thomas Barth, William Barth; 10 grandchildren, Ellen Barth, Glenn Barth (Victoria), Carolyn McCall (Jason), Christine Barth, William Barth, Jr. (Kristin), Colleen Del Balso (Joseph), Jennifer Armstrong (Rodney), Michelle Bujikowski, Denise Mooney; 18 great-grandchildren, niece Linda (Richard) Craft and nephew Craig Barth. Vivian was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law Burdette (Rose) Barth and sister-in-law Virginia Merrick.Vivian and her husband James were longtime members of Northeast Yacht Club in Cleveland, where they made many lifelong friendships, celebrated many occasions, and enjoyed their treasured boat, the “Wahoo.” She had a loving and artistic soul which poured out in every aspect of her life. Vivian enjoyed tending to her beautiful backyard garden, loved drawing, painting, ceramics, decorating and was an accomplished seamstress. Although she had many talents, Vivian took the most pride in gathering her family and sharing her love of cooking.A private family service will be held and Vivian will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Cleveland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vivian Barth’s memory to Hospice of Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020