McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
THE ABBEY OF WILLOUGHBY
38011 EUCLID AVE.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
THE ABBEY OF WILLOUGHBY
38011 EUCLID AVE.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
View Map
Vivian R. Walsh


1927 - 2019
Vivian R. (nee Neumann) Walsh, 91, of Wickliffe, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her residence.She was born Dec. 8, 1927, in Cleveland.Vivian was a very active member of the Irish American Club-East Side Inc. in Euclid, where she was responsible for the Club Store for many years. She loved her family and grandkids, going to the Irish Club and going out with friends.She was the loving mother of Jean A. Sweigert (Jim O’Donnell), and Sheila M. Manfredi (John Savage); cherished grandmother of Peter Manfredi (Nancy Kucinic), Philip Manfredi (Chloe Heaps), Micky Sweigert, Annamarie Manfredi (Ryan Bellissimo), and John Sweigert; great-grandmother of Petey; sister-in-law of Dorothy Neumann; and aunt of nieces and nephews.Vivian was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Philip J. Walsh in 1997; son-in-law, Mick Sweigert; parents, Henry and Mary (nee Hurley) Neumann; and siblings, Ella (George, dec.) Kuharick, Carl (Jean, dec.) Neumann and Robert Neumann.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at The Abbey. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
