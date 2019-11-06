Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Viviana Costello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viviana D. (Babul) Costello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viviana D. (Babul) Costello Obituary
Funeral Mass for Viviana D. (nee Babul) Costello, 59, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Ms. Costello passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her residence. Born Feb. 27, 1960, in Argentina, she had been a lifetime Lake County resident. Viviana loved spending time with her family, going places with her daughter and granddaughter, and enjoyed watching her granddaughter, Gabi playing volleyball. She also just welcomed her new little granddaughter, Mila. She was the loving mother of Ashley C. Costello (fiancé, Matt Richardson); cherished grandmother of Gabriella and Mila; sister of Marta Dellova; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Viviana was preceded in death by parents, Valentine and Julia (nee Costello) Babul; and siblings, Carlos V. Babul, Julius V. Babul and Robert A. Babul. Contributions in her name are suggested to the , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viviana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -