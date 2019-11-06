|
Funeral Mass for Viviana D. (nee Babul) Costello, 59, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Ms. Costello passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her residence. Born Feb. 27, 1960, in Argentina, she had been a lifetime Lake County resident. Viviana loved spending time with her family, going places with her daughter and granddaughter, and enjoyed watching her granddaughter, Gabi playing volleyball. She also just welcomed her new little granddaughter, Mila. She was the loving mother of Ashley C. Costello (fiancé, Matt Richardson); cherished grandmother of Gabriella and Mila; sister of Marta Dellova; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Viviana was preceded in death by parents, Valentine and Julia (nee Costello) Babul; and siblings, Carlos V. Babul, Julius V. Babul and Robert A. Babul. Contributions in her name are suggested to the , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019