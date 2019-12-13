|
W. James “Jim” Weybrecht, age 92, passed away Dec. 11, 2019 at Fairmount Health Care Center in Willoughby. He was born Jan. 28, 1927 in Cleveland. Jim was a World War II Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Intrepid. Jim was the beloved husband of the late Helen C. (nee Minelli) for 65 years; loving father of Carole (Don) Murphy, Barbara (Tom) Martic, Rose (Dave) Kollmorgen, Dave (Susan), Pete (Kate), H. Cathy (Pat) Bordonaro, Joanne (Harry) Phillips and Jim (Carolyn); grandfather of 18; great-grandfather of 14; brother of the late Richard, Louise Powalie, Robert, Dorothy DeFord, Helen Herrmann, Howard, Joan Mancino; uncle and great uncle of many. Family and friends are invited to meet at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. for the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Ohio Living Hospice, 38879 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060 or The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, W 46th St., New York, NY 10036 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019