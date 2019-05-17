Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. James "Jim" Wood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

W. James "Jim" Wood Obituary
W. James “Jim” Wood, 84, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away May 6, 2019 in Haapavesi, Finland. He was born September 12, 1934 in Painesville, OH to the late Walter E. and Hilda S. (Marttala) Wood. Jim was a 1952 graduate of Riverside High School in Painesville, OH and Ohio University in 1956. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed by Avery Label and Grand Rapids Label Companies in sales before retiring.Jim was a member of the Cape Coral First United Methodist Church in Cape Coral, FL, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Indianapolis, and was a Stephen Minister. He served at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral as an Assistant Chaplain, was active in a men’s Bible Study and Asbury Class at his church, and was a Celebrate Recovery Prayer Leader.Jim was a long time active member of the Republican Party, for which he served as a Ward Chairman in Indianapolis, and the Washington Township Republican Club. He also served as a Chairman for the City of Indianapolis Board of Zoning Appeals for many years. He had a terrific sense of humor, and was always quick with a pun.Jim is survived by his children, Judy (Bill) Murden, Barry (Margaret) Wood, and Margie (John) Osborne; grandchildren, Robert and Mariah Murden, Michael Wood, Erin and Emily Osborne; sister Eunice Rofsky; and brother, Ben (Chris) Wood. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy (Day) Wood.A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN with calling beginning at 10:00 AM.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Pkwy E., Cape Coral, FL, 33909, and Cape Coral First United Methodist Church, 4118 Coronado Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL, 33904.Leppert Mortuary - Indianapolis, Indiana assisiting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now