More Obituaries for Wallace Sears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace B. Sears


1942 - 2019
Wallace B. Sears Obituary
Wallace B. Sears, Jr., age 77, passed away September 15, 2019 at Rae-Ann Geneva Skilled Nursing Home. He was born May 28, 1942 in Cleveland, OH, to Wallace and Muriel (Gibson) Sears, Sr. Throughout his busy life, Wally served in many capacities -- as a Supervisor at Geneva Rubber, and at Neff Perkins, as a plant manager at Erie Rubber Works, and also a parts runner for Kraftmaid. He was a part-time Geneva Police Officer and an Ashtabula County Sheriff Deputy. He also owned and operated C&W Pizza with his family. Wally leaves behind his wife, Barbara “Penny”; children, April Petro, Richard “Scott” (Lorraine) Sears, Dawn (Larry) Stark and Michele (Scott) Dimos; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and sister, Thelma (Larry Sr.) Kaiser. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Davis; and his parents. Private Family Services will be observed. Contributions may be made in Wally’s name to Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004. The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
