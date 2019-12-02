|
Walter Apanasewicz, age 92, beloved husband of the late Barbara; dear father of Michael (Diane); grandfather of Jennifer (Doug) Murray and Michael; great-grandfather of Sydney and Savanna; brother of the late Margie Selesnik. U.S. Air Force Veteran. He passed away Nov. 29, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Mary Church, 401 North St., Chardon, Ohio at 11:30 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements by Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. (Willoughby, Ohio.)
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019