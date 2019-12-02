Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Apanasewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Apanasewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Apanasewicz Obituary
Walter Apanasewicz, age 92, beloved husband of the late Barbara; dear father of Michael (Diane); grandfather of Jennifer (Doug) Murray and Michael; great-grandfather of Sydney and Savanna; brother of the late Margie Selesnik. U.S. Air Force Veteran. He passed away Nov. 29, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Mary Church, 401 North St., Chardon, Ohio at 11:30 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements by Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. (Willoughby, Ohio.)
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -