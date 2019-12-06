|
Walter F. Beck, 86, of Euclid, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Richmond Heights General Hospital. Born June 4, 1933, in Euclid, he had been a lifetime Northeast Ohio resident. Walter was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1952 to 1954. He was also a member of the Col. Justice M. Chambers Marine Corps League Detachment, where he had many friends and served as a member of their Honor Guard. Mr. Beck was a former business owner. He was the beloved companion of Pam Reynolds; loving father of Jeffrey (Deborah) Beck and James Beck; cherished grandfather of Jeffrey (Kallie), Natalie, Lindsay (Nicholas) Cipkus, and Heather (Michael) Markovics; great-grandfather of Isabel, Kyle, Bentley and Arielle; and uncle of Holly Atterbury. Walter was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Beck; grandson, Michael Nosko; parents, Walter L. and Betty (nee Armstrong) Beck; sister, Nancy Reposky; nephew, Gary Sandens; and former wife, Julia. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Walter loved giving back to his community through his involvement in not only the Honor Guard, but also with Toys for Tots. Friends may contribute this season in his memory through donations to Toys for Tots, wherever you see a proud Marine standing. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019