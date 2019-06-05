Walter J. Busher, Jr. age 91, beloved husband of Catherine "Kitty" (nee Callinan) and the late Mary Jane (nee Brown); loving father of Mary Kasavich (husband Joseph), Raymond, Elaine Kolts (husband Alan), Thomas, Mark (wife Collette), step-father of Kevin Avery (wife Sandy), Karen Andrews, Mary Pat Avery and Timothy Avery (wife Jackie); treasured father-in-law of Penny and Sharon Busher; devoted grandfather of Claire Kasavich, Alicia, Andrew, Michael, Alex, Kendall, and Colleen Busher, Kristen Avery, Bryan Andrews, Alexandra, Constance and Mackenzie Avery; cherished son of the late Walter and Mary (nee Fitzpatrick); dearest brother of the late Rita McNeil, William, Theresa (McNeil) Stone, and Patricia; fond brother-in-law of Janet Cooney; dear uncle and great-uncle of many.

Special thank you to the nursing staff on the 5th and 6th floor of Ahuja Hospital for their loving care of Wally.

U.S. Army Veteran. Wally was born on December 26, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio and he passed away on June 2, 2019. Wally and

his first wife, Mary Jane, lived in Mayfield Heights with their five children. After Mary Jane's death, Wally resided with his second wife, Kitty, in Highland Heights until his death.

Wally was a parishioner at St. Clare Catholic Church and then St. Noel Catholic Church for the last 30 years. Wally graduated from

Collinwood High School in 1941. He subsequently served in the United States Army and was proud to be a veteran. Wally's career took him to TRW where he worked as a Quality Control Engineer and, later, as a consultant for Marine Mechanical. Wally had a long, illustrious career at TRW and retired after 49 years!

After his retirement, as a volunteer, Wally spent months of every year doing people's taxes. He donated platelets for over 40 years and belonged to the "Platinum Donor Club". Wally was an avid reader and enjoyed reading and learning about investments. He

was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians; Bob Feller was his favorite player. Frank Sinatra was his all-time favorite musician, and he enjoyed listening to big-band music. Wally was a caring, social, friendly person who was selfless in helping his family, friends and neighbors. He had a calm temperament and a fantastic sense of humor. He always had a good story or joke to tell. He was one of the most humble people and did not call attention to his good works. Wally will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Contributions may be made in memory of Wally to Hospice of the Western Reserve PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.

Mass of Christian Burial Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Noel Catholic Church, 35200 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery.

Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Wally at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 4 to 8 p.m.

Published in The News-Herald on June 5, 2019