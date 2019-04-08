|
Funeral Mass for Walter J. Nebelski, 81, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor. Fr. Tim Plavac will officiate the Mass. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), Mentor. Walter passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Grand River Health and Rehabilitation in Painesville. Born October 1, 1937, in Altoona, Pa., he had lived there before moving to Lake County. Walter was a member of St. Bede the Venerable Church in Mentor, and the Knights of Columbus at St. Bede’s. Walter loved golfing and camping. Mr. Nebelski retired from Caterpillar in 1992.He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Judith (nee Loudon) Nebelski; loving father of Sheryl Sawyers, Michael Nebelski, Mark Nebelski (fiancée, Debra), Walter (Sheila) Nebelski, Jr., and Kevin Nebelski; cherished grandfather of Brian (Jubilee) Nebelski, Beth (Luke) Zaebst, Robert (Catherine) Sawyers, Ray Sawyers, Nick Nebelski, Hollie (Russell) Rondini, Brittney (Nick) Hamlin, Kara Nebelski, Sarah Nebelski, and Walter Nebelski III; great-grandfather of Braden, Robert, and Maddison Sawyers, Leighton and Gannon Zaebst, Lilly and Silas Rondini, and Avelyn Steele; and brother of Anna McIntire, Rose Plewa, and Stanely Nebelski. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Michael K. and Helen R. (nee Reeseman) Nebelski; and great-granddaughter, Riley Ann Sawyers; and siblings, Shirley Boyles, John, Michael, Charlie, Albert, and Danny. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 9, 2019