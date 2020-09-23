1/1
Walter James McNamara III
Walter James McNamara, III, 75, of Concord Twp., Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2020, in Bainbridge Twp., Ohio, surrounded by his four children. Walter was born in Madison, Ohio, to Walter James McNamara II and Virginia (Albanese) McNamara on January 24, 1945. He went to high school at Madison Memorial High and college at Western Reserve University. He went on to earn a degree in Law from Duke University Law School. Walter was the founding member and partner at McNamara and Loxterman Law Firm. He was an avid traveler, spanning six continents throughout his life, loved music and musicals, the arts and history. Walter was an incredibly generous man with a large heart and an even larger personality. He was fair and kind and loved his family more than anything. Walter was President of the Lake County Bar Association, the youngest Chairperson of the GOP in Lake County, member of the Mentor Rotary, Graduate of the Leadership Lake County Program, Former President of the Board of Trustees for Lakeland Community College, and an active participant in the community. He was involved in philanthropy and politics, running many Lake County campaigns. The family will receive friends and family Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Madison Memorial Cemetery on Arcola Rd. in Madison Township. Walter is survived by his children, Walter J (Monica) McNamara IV of Columbus, Megan McNamara of Carmel, Indiana, Amanda (Rick) Lowe of Bainbridge Twp. and Melissa (Chris Bashen) McNamara of Los Angeles; fabulous grandfather to Delaney, Drew, Sophia, Brady, Tom, Molly, Addison and Penelope “Poppy.” He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter James McNamara II and Virginia McNamara; his siblings, Robert P. McNamara II and Virginia “Ginny” Aloisio. Online condolences, directions and flower orders available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net. He was a towering man of intellect who could not work a microwave, but raised an amazing family of four children and eight grandchildren. They can all work a microwave.


