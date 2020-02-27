|
Funeral service for Walter R. Scott, age, 75, of Mentor, will be held 12:00 Noon Sunday, March 1st, 2020. Family and friends will be received Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Masonic Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Graveside services will be Monday at 12:00 p.m. in Section 35 at Mentor Cemetery. Walter was born April 19, 1944 in Painesville, OH to Clyde L. and Pauline (Beverlin) Scott. Walter passed away February 26, 2020 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. He worked as a chemical operator at Lubrizol for 34 years. Walter was a member of Temple Lodge # 28 F.& A. M. of Painesville and the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Bodies of the Valley of Cleveland. Walter loved to travel, watching Westerns, spending time with his family, and working in the yard. He is survived by his great niece, "caregiver," Dina L. Rowan, of Mentor; niece Brenda (Mike) Breniser, of Mentor; nephew, Clyde (Cindy) Scott, of Painesville Twp.; many nieces and nephews; faithful companions, Bella and Tiger; and dear friend, Sharon Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane (Decker) Scott; brother, Leonard Scott; sister, Greta Buchs; and nephews, Timothy and Alan Scott. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Caroline’s Kids, 7394 Morley Road, Painesville, Ohio 44077.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 28, 2020