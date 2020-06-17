Walter W. Kustala
Walter W. Kustala, 69, of Mentor, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Carington Park in Ashtabula.Born Dec. 13, 1950, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County.Walter was a U.S. Army veteran and member of New Promise Church in Kirtland. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcyclist, avid Ford fan and enjoyed his Ford Mustang, speed and muscle cars.The family wishes to thank his good friend, Dan Ruff, for being a super caregiver.Walter was the loving father of Cody John Krznaric Kustala; and brother of Linda Kustala and Deborah Gerner.He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lillian (nee Smrdel) Kustala.Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 22, at New Promise Church, 8671 Euclid-Chardon Road, Kirtland, with a Celebration of Life from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Pastor Rory Grooters will officiate. A meal will be provided following the service at the church.Due to the COVID situation, if you have any symptoms, please consider calling or sending a note to the family. For those in attendance, masks are strongly recommended.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.



