Wanda D. Riedel, age 98, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Enclave of Newell Creek, Mentor, OH. She was born on January 13, 1922 in Sebring, OH.She graduated from Collinwood HS after moving from Sebring, OH. A loving wife to Don with whom she spent 67 years, mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, she will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Wanda was a homemaker and also worked in various accounting positions throughout her life. During their years together, Don and Wanda enjoyed spending many summers at their cottage at Chautauqua Lake, NY. They moved to Tarpon Springs, Florida after Don’s retirement and enjoyed 25 years there. They returned to Ohio in 2003.Wanda had a lifelong love of music and singing and was a member of the Florida Chapter of Sweet Adelines. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by her children, Douglas (Kimberly) Riedel, Karen (Richard) Leyde, and Craig (Mai) Riedel; grandchildren, Amanda, Sarah (John) Swearman, Michael (Lauren) Riedel, Matthew and Megan Leyde, and Justin, Jordan, and Jared Riedel; and great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Chase Riedel.Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Don” Riedel; parents, William and Sadie McLaughlin; and brothers, William “Bill” and Charles “Chuck” McLaughlin.Inurnment will take place in Whitehaven Memorial Park at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060.Contributions in Wanda’s memory may be made to Cypress Hospice, 2 Berea Commons Suite 1, Berea, OH 44017.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com