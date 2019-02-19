Home

Wanda Jo Borkowski


Wanda Jo Borkowski Obituary
Wanda Jo Borkowski, 91, of Spenser, Ohio died Monday, February 18, 2019 in Cuyahoga Falls.Born Nov. 27, 1927 in Amsterdam, she was a daughter of the late Julius and Sophia Kot Jesky.She was a retired sales clerk for the Sears department store.Wanda was a member of Mercy Catholic Church in Spenser and was past president of the Spenser Seniors club.Wanda is survived by two sons, Carl (Janis) Borkowski of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Steven (Barbara) Borkowski of Mentor, Ohio; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lucy Sitanski of Westbrook, Michigan and Mary Bishop of Bristol, Virginia.She was preceded in death by four brothers; and a sister.Funeral Services will be Friday at noon in the Dodds Funeral Home at Amsterdam with Fr. Jack McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Bergholz Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time in the Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
