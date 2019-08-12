|
|
Funeral service for Wanda M. Shaw, 83, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.
Family will receive friends 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Wanda passed away August 11, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. Born February 24, 1936 in Cleveland, she lived in Mentor-on-the-Lake for the past 20 years.
Survivors include her children, Melody (Robert) Fulton, Russell (Robert) Miller, Annette Miller, and Robert Miller; grandchildren, Ian (Cheryl) Potocnik, Sean (Amanda) Potocnik, and Amber (John) McKinney; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Mike) Harbst.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence L. Miller; parents, Clair and Kathleen (Ault) Harbst and her daughter, Jacklyn Miller. Her sister, Barbara Weiland is also deceased.
Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to the family in care of the Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 13, 2019